Thomas Chabot, Craig Anderson lead Ottawa Senators over Toronto Maple Leafs
Ottawa Senators' Dylan DeMelo (2) holds off Toronto Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis (63) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 10:00PM EDT
TORONTO - Thomas Chabot had two goals and an assist, Craig Anderson made 34 saves, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Saturday.
Dylan DeMelo and Chris Tierney, who were among the players acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the Erik Karlsson trade, also scored for Ottawa (1-0-1). Mark Stone added an empty netter with 24.3 seconds left.
Zack Smith chipped in with two assists for the Senators, who are in the midst of a rebuild, but have looked good with their young roster through two games.
Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly each had a goal and an assist for Toronto (1-1-0) -- Stanley Cup contenders that have had a wobbly start to the 2018-19.
Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots for the Leafs, who visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.
Chabot, a 21-year-old defenceman starting his sophomore NHL season, snapped a 3-3 tie with his second goal of the game at 1:42 of the third period when he slid the puck through the skates of rookie Toronto blue-liner Igor Ozhiganov off the rush before beating Andersen upstairs.