This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there

The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its "sprinters" at the World University Games.

Viral footage of an untrained participant competing in the women's 100-metre sprint in Chengdu, China, began circulating online earlier this week.

Nasra Abukar Ali, who was part of a delegation chosen to run for Somalia at the games, can be seen almost immediately falling behind her competitors, disappearing out of the camera's view.

In a statement, the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports acknowledged that Ali "is not a runner."

Officials added that the chair of the Somali Athletics Federation, Khadija Aden Dahir, has been suspended, citing abuse of power.

Brazilian sprinter Gabriela Silva Mourao won Ali's heat with a time of 11.58 seconds while the Somali finished some 10 seconds behind.

