'This is new Canada': head coach Herdman coolheaded as dramatic Panenka penalty sees Canada stun Japan

Canada wrapped up their World Cup preparations with a dramatic 2-1 victory over 24th-ranked Japan on Thursday, leaving head coach John Herdman reassured they can handle the challenge ahead.

“The 47-year-old admitted winning on a Panenka penalty (which is when a player tries a cheeky, chipped shot down the middle) was nervy, but testified to Canada's belief heading into their first World Cup in 36 years.”

"It was important for our confidence to get a result, and to win was the icing on the cake," Herdman said.

"I needed to see that this group of men could bring that identity against a team like Japan, which technically is one of the best in the world. So for me tonight, this was a real team performance."

It seemed Canada would be forced to settle for a draw until the 95th minute when Lucas Cavallini controversially chipped the goalkeeper from the spot to win 2-1. The ball almost didn’t cross the line.

“I’m just so happy for Lucas Cavallini. It took a lot of courage to have that moment right at the end and then to do the Panenka, it just shows this is new Canada. It has that swagger.”

“I said a few things to the lads because the last time he did a Panenka, he missed it … so I said, ‘If he Panenka’s it, he’s in trouble’ and he went and did it,” Herdman laughed.

“But that tells you they’ve got that swagger … The mentality going into this game was they had to score tonight. I wasn’t worried about what was happening at the other end. But I told them I was disappointed in the Uruguay game when they never delivered on the goals.”

“I said, ‘My kids in the front room never got to celebrate; your parents didn’t.’ So we just brought the joy of the goals, and I think that’s important. But I think also tonight we showed that defensive quality. We might have got out of jail on a couple of moments when they hit the post, but we’re going to ride our luck, and they did at times as well.”

Additionally, the manager provided an update on Alphonso Davies’ availability and midfielder Stephen Eustáquio who sat on the bench against Japan as a precaution.

"(Davies) is on his way to join us, and we'll assess him as soon as he arrives to see if we can get him at top speed. Progressively, we'll see how that one goes."

"There's only one Alphonso Davies, and we're really keen to get him back.”

"(Eustáquio) is a key player, and we have to make sure his health is the main priority.”

Looking ahead, Canada begins their World Cup campaign against Belgium on Wednesday.