This Asian combat sports promoter wants to crack the U.S. market -- without the bloodlust and trash-talking

One Championship middleweight fighter Sage Northcutt training at an open workout event in Denver, Colo. (Courtesy Aaron Pan/ONE Championship) One Championship middleweight fighter Sage Northcutt training at an open workout event in Denver, Colo. (Courtesy Aaron Pan/ONE Championship)

MORE SPORTS NEWS