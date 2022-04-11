The play-in games are set, as NBA looks to the postseason

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right, and Kevin Durant celebrate after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, April 10, 2022, in New York. The Nets defeated the Pacers 134-126. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right, and Kevin Durant celebrate after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, April 10, 2022, in New York. The Nets defeated the Pacers 134-126. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MORE SPORTS NEWS