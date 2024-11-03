The Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye wins thrilling men’s race at New York City Marathon

Trump wants to narrow his deficit with women but he's not changing how he talks about them
The Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye won a thrilling men’s race at the New York City marathon on Sunday, while Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui marked her debut with a victory in the women’s race.
Nageeye produced a powerful sprint finish to edge ahead of 2022 winner Evans Chebet in the race’s closing stages and crossed the line in a time of 2:07.39, six seconds faster than Chebet.
They had been part of a strong six-man group which emerged in the race’s final 10 miles and then was gradually whittled down as each runner dropped off the pace. Defending champion Tamarit Tola was among them but lost contact with the leaders with five miles left and eventually finished in fourth place. Kenya’s Albert Korir rounded out the men’s podium in third place.
Similarly, there was a thrilling finish in the women’s race as Chepkirui accelerated just before the finish to drop her compatriot Hellen Obiri, the defending champion. Chepkirui recorded a time of 2:24.35, living up to her status as one of the pre-race favorites, while Obiri finished almost 15 seconds back. Vivian Cheruiyot crossed the line in third, making it a clean sweep on the podium for Kenya.
In the men’s wheelchair race, the USA’s Daniel Romanchuk took his first win at this marathon since 2019, ending Swiss star Marcel Hug’s domination of this event in recent years. Hug had won 16 consecutive marathons but faded early and could only finish fourth. Britain’s David Weir finished second, five seconds behind Romanchuk, while Japan’s Tomoki Suzuki finished another seven seconds back in third after a thrilling sprint finish.
Meanwhile, Romanchuk’s compatriot Susannah Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair race by more than 10 minutes, marking the first time in the race’s history that Americans had won both wheelchair races.
“Always so special to be here in New York City,” Scaroni said, per AP. “I woke up feeling great today, never take it for granted. Coming up the last hill we had a tailwind today. So I had a little more energy then I normally do at that hill.”
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
For people living on the fringe of society, the line between the safety and security of a home and homelessness is very thin.
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.
British prosecutors say they have been given a file of evidence from police about alleged sexual offenses by comedian Russell Brand and are considering whether to charge him.
'Venom: The Last Dance' enjoyed another weekend at the top of the box office. The Sony release starring Tom Hardy added US$26.1 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Spain's King Felipe VI and top government officials were pelted with mud by a crowd of enraged flood survivors during the first visit by the country's leaders Sunday to the centre of the suffering.
Mandy Suess was so certain the red-haired man she met at Oktoberfest was special that she got on a plane to go and find him
The driver of a pickup truck who allegedly struck a police horse and rammed several cruisers on Queen Street West on Friday afternoon was out on bail at the time of the incident, Toronto police say.
A small but vocal group of protesters gathered across the street from the Khalsa Diwan Society gurdwara in South Vancouver Saturday to protest the presence of Indian consulate officials at the temple.
More than 600,000 people who are eligible to vote in the U.S. election live in Canada, according to the U.S. Federal Voting Assistance Program.
A Quebec religious group headed by a man who lost his son to suicide has filed a constitutional challenge against the municipality of Waterloo after it was ticketed for going door-to-door to share its message about suicide prevention.
Palestinian officials say an Israeli drone strike on a clinic in northern Gaza where children were being vaccinated for polio wounded six people, including four children. The Israeli military denied responsibility.
The United States flew a long-range bomber in a trilateral drill with South Korea and Japan on Sunday in response to North Korea’s recent test-firing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland, South Korea’s military said.
Spain's King Felipe VI and top government officials were pelted with mud by a crowd of enraged flood survivors during the first visit by the country's leaders Sunday to the centre of the suffering.
Israeli naval forces captured a senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon, an Israeli military official said Saturday.
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump embarked on one last weekend quest to sway every undecided voter in the battleground states.
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's office says the federal government hopes Canadians open their wallets as events for Lebanese heritage month get underway.
A former U.S. ambassador says Canada needs to spend more on defence, and do so faster than the federal government's currently planning to, to meet the expectations of its NATO allies.
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
A regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in six counties after a narrow decision by its board.
A headset worn at home that zaps the brain with the energy of a 9-volt battery could help relieve symptoms of depression, a new study shows.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
As Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, passed in front of the sun, it cast a lumpy, potato-shaped shadow on the sun’s face as well as on the Martian surface.
The oldest known surviving tombstone in the United States is an elaborate display of wealth — an intricately carved slab of black limestone initially laid in the floor of the second church of Jamestown, Virginia, the first permanent British settlement in North America.
Taylor Swift is taking over Toronto this November. Here are nine Taylor Swift-themed events and activities that are set to pop up in Toronto this month.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' in the final days before the election, playing herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph’s version of her in the show's cold open.
Warren Buffett is collecting a steady stream of profits from all of Berkshire Hathaway's assorted businesses, including Apple, without any major acquisitions.
New changes are coming into effect that aim to protect bank customers in the event of a scam or address other bank-related issues.
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
Befitting a pop icon at midlife, Hello Kitty's 50th birthday has brought museum exhibits, a theme park spectacle and a national tour.
Former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno snapped a two-fight losing streak with a dominant decision over Amir (The Prince) Albazi in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday.
Vince Carter hoped Toronto Raptors fans could embrace his complicated legacy with the team during his jersey retirement ceremony. They did not let him down.
The Maritime mixed martial arts scene could soon expand into Prince Edward Island.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
West Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public to submit dash cam video following a shooting that left a person in hospital.
A crash on Highway 410 in Brampton has left one person with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries, police say.
Two police officers were taken to hospital on Saturday night after being involved in a collision in North York.
Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz died left her feeling numb.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
Ottawa's garbage collectors will begin leaving extra items at the curb this week, as the city ramps up enforcement of the new three-item garbage limit.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average Ottawa home price of $729,000 in eight Ottawa neighbourhoods.
Some radiologists are calling on Quebec to increase access to 3D mammograms, which experts say can detect more cancers and reduce the need for follow-up exams.
Montreal police are investigating after several vehicles were set ablaze overnight in the Town of Mount Royal.
Montreal is full of murals that honour historic figures — from Leonard Cohen to René Lévesque but there's one that turns a lot of heads.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
Lindsay Ell has spent the past few years confronting some hard truths about herself, but that hasn't slowed her down.
Susan Holt, the province's first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly Saturday.
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened in Yarmouth on Friday.
The Maritime mixed martial arts scene could soon expand into Prince Edward Island.
A community in Manitoba’s Interlake region is still in shock after RCMP identified the remains of a baby girl Friday.
A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after police say he was riding an electric bike on the sidewalk in the city’s North End.
A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after he allegedly barricaded himself in his home early Saturday morning.
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
The 2024 Fall sitting of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan’s Legislative Assembly took place Saturday in Regina.
Voting day for Regina’s civic and school board elections is fast approaching, here’s all you need to know ahead of election day.
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
While the shift to standard time offered many Canadians a chance to sleep an extra hour, it also means darkness will start arriving earlier in the evening.
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Bella Thomson, known on the internet as Bella Brave, touched millions as a social media sensation and a beacon of hope for sick children.
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
One person has been injured following a weapons call on Sunday.
A single-vehicle collision has left a driver with serious injuries.
Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) won a provincial award to recognize its outstanding efforts of integrating organ and tissue donation into quality, end-of-life care in 2023-24.
OPP are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Midland on Saturday, which resulted in the lone rider’s death.
A single vehicle collision has led to impaired charges and serious injuries in LaSalle.
The 19th annual Bowling for Bone Marrow Event took place on Saturday in support of research and transplant patients.
A former U.S. ambassador says Canada needs to spend more on defence, and do so faster than the federal government's currently planning to, to meet the expectations of its NATO allies.
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The BC Maritime Employers Association has released the details of its final offer to the union representing more than 700 foremen ahead of a looming lockout on Monday.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
As overnight temperatures continue to dip below freezing, the City of Lethbridge has launched its second annual snow route season ahead of winter.
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
As winter approaches and the weather cools, many of us either dream of hunkering down indoors or eagerly gear up to hit the slopes. But whichever side you fall on, there’s an important task we all need to tackle: getting your vehicle ready for the cold months ahead.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a suspect in a vehicle gave out Halloween candy that appears to have been tampered with.
More than half of Ontario's 480 wildfires last summer were in northeastern Ontario, according to new data from the Ministry of Natural Resources.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
