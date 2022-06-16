The Latest: U.S. Open starts and brings golf back into view

Toru Taniguchi, of Japan, hit out of the bunker on the second hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, N.C., Friday, June 13, 2014. (AP / Matt York) Toru Taniguchi, of Japan, hit out of the bunker on the second hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, N.C., Friday, June 13, 2014. (AP / Matt York)

MORE SPORTS NEWS