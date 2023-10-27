The greatest Rugby World Cup final? Huge expectations for All Blacks-Springboks showdown
The ultimate Rugby World Cup final. That's the promise.
Saturday's 106th showdown between gigantic rivals New Zealand and South Africa has elevated rugby's biggest game -- if that was at all possible -- to a potential do-you-remember-where-you-were moment for everyone who follows the sport, young or old, from New Zealand, South Africa or elsewhere.
Through 102 years of games in a duel that's remained rugby's most ferocious even when there's no silverware at stake, the All Blacks and the Springboks have met head-on just once in a World Cup final before.
While that 1995 title decider provided a momentous day for a newly democratic South Africa, the reality is it didn't have the sheer rugby significance and context that this final at Stade de France in Paris has.
Rugby history will be made on Saturday, no matter what, with one of the World Cup's joint-most successful teams winning a record fourth title, a massive extra motivator in a contest that never, ever needs one.
Either South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber or New Zealand coach Ian Foster, both departing after the World Cup, will leave behind a magnificent legacy.
New Zealand's Sam Whitelock could become the first man to win three trophies to add to his All Blacks appearance record. Siya Kolisi, South Africa's first Black captain and a trailblazer for his country, is likely playing his last World Cup game and hoping to be only the second skipper to lead a team to back-to-back World Cup victories -- after New Zealand great Richie McCaw.
There are a line of other big All Blacks and Springboks names heading into, or toward, retirement in an era-ending game for both squads. They will finish against the team they probably dreamed as kids of beating right here, in a Rugby World Cup final.
And above it all, defending champion and No. 1-ranked South Africa plays No. 2-ranked New Zealand, ensuring a final of epic proportions anyway is also, officially, a meeting of the two best teams in the world.
"This is a way to make history," New Zealand flyhalf Richie Mo'unga said. "I want to be part of history. I want to bring the World Cup home. Whatever happens after that I don't really care.
"I'm sure a lot of the other boys are like that, too. Saturday night, 9 o'clock, is where it's at."
NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA (New Zealand leads 62-4-39 overall; 3-2 in RWC)
New Zealand has the historic head-to-head superiority and has also won the last three of their five Rugby World Cup meetings. South Africa has won all three finals it has played in. The six games between them since rugby returned properly after the COVID-19 pandemic have been shared 3-3.
With a century of clashes to draw on, when the All Blacks have been clearly dominant overall, it's two Springboks victories that stand out -- 28 years apart -- as maybe the most consequential now.
The 1995 final is seared in both countries' and teams' minds, even if the 2023 players set for the second chapter were all too young to remember it or not even born then.
"I remember it very well," Springboks coach Nienaber said this week. "I remember after the victory we were all in the streets." Even with the weight of '95, Nienaber said this final is "probably the biggest rugby game there has ever been."
For New Zealand, the memories of the mighty 1995 All Blacks and their unexpected loss to the old enemy desperately need to be purged. This final is the first chance, more than a quarter of a century later, for real, lasting closure.
"There weren't many days that go by when I didn't think about that World Cup final," New Zealand's 1995 captain Sean Fitzpatrick said in an interview in 2020. He stewed on that Johannesburg loss for years, he said. "The one that got away? That is one that got away from us."
The other game to take into account is the most recent, a pre-World Cup warmup that threw up a record 35-7 win for the Springboks -- the All Blacks' worst defeat ever, and a bolt out of the blue. That set New Zealand, rugby's most successful team by the volume of its wins over 120 years, on a new, unfamiliar path at this World Cup; one of vindication, redemption.
The All Blacks will play in a record fifth Rugby World Cup final and, for the first time, are not the favorites in this rarest of rare games. The ultimate motivation is exactly the same as the teams that have gone before them, though.
"We get it from the history and the legacy of the (All Blacks) jersey, which is massive for us," Foster said. "The people who have walked the journey we have walked are pretty special.
"We get it from the people we represent, our families and our past. Then, when we shut the door and get in a circle it's also (a) group of people who are massively motivated to meet the standards we have set ourselves."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
SENATORS
SENATORS Senators centre Shane Pinto suspended for 41 games by NHL
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Former teacher who had relationship with Toronto high school student sentenced to house arrest
A former Toronto secondary school teacher who was found to have carried out a relationship with a female student, exchanging more than 2,000 pages worth of text messages with the girl, has dodged jail time, according to a sentencing decision released this month.
'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s
A mother's love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Kitchener Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for a U.S. army reservist accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.
Politics
-
Federal government to match donations for aid to Gaza, West Bank civilians
The Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition as part of its campaign to help Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
-
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Health
-
China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.
-
Ontario midwives could soon have more prescribing power
Ontario is planning to expand the list of drugs that midwives can prescribe and administer, including allowing them to prescribe birth control.
-
MAID growth steady as number of practitioners grows before expansion next year: report
Medically assisted deaths jumped in Canada last year as part of a continuing trend since the practice was legalized in 2016 for those with a serious and incurable illness or disability, a federal report says.
Sci-Tech
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Earth’s core is leaking, scientists say
Scientists have detected a surprising amount of a rare version of helium, called helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island, lending support to the theory that the noble gas is leaking from Earth’s core — and has been for millennia.
-
Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline
One year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X.
Entertainment
-
What to stream this week: Annette Bening, Jason Aldean, Awkwafina, NKOTB and 'Blue Eye Samurai'
Also among the offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are a studio album from Jason Aldean, a new Hulu series made from Charmaine Wilkerson's novel "Black Cake" and Annette Bening portrays a real-life hero who swam the treacherous passage from Cuba to Key West in 2013.
-
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
-
Jonathan Majors' bodybuilding movie pulled from Disney release schedule ahead of actor's assault trial
Disney has removed a film project starring actor Jonathan Majors – who is set to stand trial for assault next month – from its release calendar.