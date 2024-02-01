The battle to change Native American logos weighs on, but some communities are reinstating them

2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
It was a passionate student letter in 2020 that caused the Southern York County school board to reconsider its logo: a Native American man, representing the "Warriors."
Though the conversation had come up before in the suburban district located in southern Pennsylvania, 2020 was a turning point of racial reckoning after death of George Floyd. Less than a year later, the school board voted to retire the warrior logo after it considered research that depicted what impact the reductive imagery had on Native and non-Native students.
"I understand the attachment people have to that at the school," said said Deborah Kalina, who served on the school board at the time. "But it's more than that. And I think we did the right thing."
Three years later, however, the logo -- a Native American man with feathers, a tomahawk and pipe -- is back after a newly-elected conservative bloc acted on their campaign promise and reinstated it earlier this month. It's shaken the Native communities across the country who work to challenge such logos, said Donna Fann-Boyle, co-founder of the Coalition of Natives and Allies. When one school district does it, they worry others will try, too.
"Everything could just go backward," said Fann-Boyle, who says she has Choctaw and Cherokee heritage.
It's a marked departure from the larger tide of communities deciding to change their mascots, a trajectory that has been underway for decades, but ramped up in 2020.
The battle to change the use of Native Americans in logos, team names and fan-driven behavior has often been in the bright spotlight due to major sports teams. The NFL's Washington Commanders changed their decades-old name in 2019, while Cleveland's baseball team became the Guardians in 2021. Protests are being planned at the Super Bowl once more in response to the Kansas City Chiefs.
But beyond the high-profile fights to change names, mascots and team identities, there are battles going on in local communities. It's a rare move for the Pennsylvania district to reverse course, but it's not the first time. At least two other school districts in Massachusetts and Connecticut reverted to logos that many Native Americans have called offensive.
A number of states have passed legislation to prohibit the mascots in the years since. Nationally, the largest nonprofit dedicated to representing Native nations, the National Congress of American Indians, has worked to challenge the use of Native imagery in logos and mascots. The organization maintains a database tracking Native mascots, and has found that nearly 2,000 schools still use them. At least 16 dropped their use of Native imagery or names between March 2022 and April 2023.
Numerous studies have found that mascots are harmful to the mental health of Native students, and increase negative stereotyping of Native people in non-Native students, said Laurel Davis-Delano, a professor of sociology at Springfield College.
The mascots are all historic -- and often inaccurate -- depictions, erasing the fact Native people exist today, she said. And though to some the mascots can seem like positive representation on the surface, they're adapted from a "bloodthirsty warrior" stereotype, which was historically used in a genocidal way, Davis-Delano said.
"It's hostile when the mascot exists, it's hostile during the change and hostile afterwards because even when they eliminate Native mascots successfully, there's still a backlash," she said. "There's still people holding on to it and purposefully displaying it. And that lasts for some years. Most of the time, people shift over and are good to go, but there are people who hang on."
Maulian Bryant, Penobscot Nation tribal ambassador, remembers having a visceral reaction to seeing the mascots as she was growing up. Mentors in her life helped her speak out about it, and her work resulted in a 2019 law in Maine to prohibit them in public schools and colleges.
School has its pressure of homework, socializing and sports, Bryant said. Seeing non-Native peers act out stereotypes, dressed up with feathers and warpaint, adds another layer for Native students: "an assault on something core to who they are," she said.
"Adults put their pride and their resistance to progress above what students really need," she said. "The students and teams and towns are just as proud of the new mascots."
Some schools -- like the University of Utah and Florida State University -- have agreements with local tribes to use their names and imagery. The Seneca Nation approved the use of Native imagery in the Salamanca School District, due to its location on the nation's Allegany Territory, and large percentages of Native American students and staff.
One group, Native American Guardians Association, which has Native American membership, has pushed for the continued use of the mascots across the country. Speaking at Southern York County's school board meeting on Jan. 18, members argued removing the logo would be erasure.
Supporters agreed, and said use of the warrior head image denoted positive features and didn't erase history. They sent droves of emails pushing for reinstatement, board member Jen Henkel said during the meeting.
But opponents -- who vastly outnumbered supporters speaking at the board meeting -- criticized reopening an issue that was decided years ago.
Jen Henkel said during the meeting that every single board member, save for one, lost reelection or did not run. Other candidates who did not support reinstating it lost too, she said.
"The majority community has spoken on this issue loud and clear. You might not like the results, but here we are," she said.
After a lengthy presentation, debate and public comment, the school board ultimately voted to reinstate it, 7-2. Board President Nathan Henkel did not return a message seeking comment.
The board's decision and Native American Guardians Association's push, though, is in direct contrast to the Native family in the community in southern Pennsylvania, and descendants of the local Conestoga-Susquehannock tribe who sent a letter decrying the decision. Today, their tribe -- which is not federally or state recognized -- has about 50 members.
"We give more energy to an inanimate object than we do to actual human beings," said Chesterfield Hall, a member of the tribe.
Andrea Ligon, a tribal elder, said the mascot is a misrepresentation of their identity.
"This is fundamentally disrespectful and offensive. We are undermined by images of the mascot that disrespects historical and personal experiences of our tribe with a one-dimensional representation," she said. "We are opposed to this mascot because they are playing an Indian with no understanding of the deeper meaning of feathers, face paint, chants and dancing, which are all part of our culture."
Katy Isennock, who is a Sicangu Lakota citizen of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, grew up in the district, going to school with the warhead mascot. As a teenager, she never felt she had the power to speak out about it, or the support of the community. Then she watched her children go through the renewed discussion of the mascot.
Her son -- who is a Sicangu Lakota, Oglala Lakota and Seneca citizen of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe -- wears his long hair in a braid and has been made fun of for his hair. He has started to hide it, she said. It's something that is so normal when they're among other Native people, but has been scrutinized in a predominantly white community, making him feel embarrassed rather than proud, she said.
"He goes through so much, having hair like that, and he shouldn't have to and it's like -- you guys have a Native mascot and you don't know that?" she said.
Speaking to the board, she asked them to drop the politics.
"To put the mascot away is respect," she told them. "Retiring it is respect -- for the past, for the present and for the future. It is respect for my Native kids in the district and Native kids that may pass through here in the future."
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
Women are far more likely than men to get autoimmune diseases, when an out-of-whack immune system attacks their own bodies -- and new research may finally explain why.
A 26-year-old Mississauga resident is facing charges after he allegedly stole cash from a casino in the Greater Toronto Area and travelled to Niagara Falls to gamble.
Outreach workers will be watching to see the impact on the streets after the largest drug seizure in Prairie history of 406 kilograms of meth, the equivalent to roughly four million illicit doses of the drug.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank can't solve the housing crisis with interest rates because the root cause is a supply shortage.
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank can't solve the housing crisis with interest rates because the root cause is a supply shortage.
A child's body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and officers in Pueblo announced this week they are searching for two other children as part of the homicide investigation to determine if they are safe.
Ukraine claimed Thursday it used sea drones to sink a Russian corvette in the Black Sea as Russian investigators alleged that a Russian military transport plane that crashed last month was brought down by two U.S.-made Patriot missiles fired by Kyiv's forces.
Federal investigators were working Thursday to try to determine what caused a steel airplane hangar that was under construction in Idaho to collapse the previous evening, killing three people and leaving several others badly injured.
The pigeon's ordeal began in May when it was captured near a port in Mumbai with two rings tied to its legs, carrying words that looked like Chinese. Police suspected it was involved in espionage and took it in.
After begrudgingly agreeing to tweak Tennessee's strict abortion ban last year, the Republican-dominant Legislature is once again facing pressure to reconsider when doctors can legally offer the procedure to pregnant patients.
Pakistani security forces killed 22 insurgents this week in an operation against Baloch separatists, who had launched attacks with suicide bombers and gunmen in retaliation for Pakistani strikes on insurgent hideouts in Iran in January, officials said Thursday.
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Ukraine's foreign minister says the 'best thing' Canadian voters can do is push for more support for his country, as the two-year anniversary since Russia invaded approaches.
The Liberal government is legislating a three-year delay to its controversial plan to expand eligibility for assisted dying to include those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.
Calling all health-care workers: are you seeing an increase in severe cases of invasive strep A? Share your story.
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
A former CIA software engineer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after his convictions for what the government described as the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history and for possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
An asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 2.7 million kilometres of Earth on Friday.
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
At the 2024 Grammy Awards, boygenius -- the major label rock band built of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus -- are up for six awards, tying the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and more.
The Beatles were in the middle of a tour that had them play five shows in just three days at Japan’s famed Nippon Budokan arena — but when they weren’t performing, they were holed up in the presidential suite of the Tokyo Hilton creating a work of art that came to be known as "Images of a Woman."
Adele Zerilli Springsteen, the longtime legal secretary, musical muse and concert dance partner who captured countless hearts in her son Bruce Springsteen 's E Street Nation and beyond, has died at 98.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has received a proposal to take the retailer private from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., holding companies of Gerry Schwartz which already own 56 per cent of the company.
Disney on Thursday appealed a judge's dismissal of its free speech lawsuit over what it described as Gov. Ron DeSantis' retaliatory takeover of Walt Disney World's governing district, as the Florida governor separately called any appeal 'a mistake.'
Cineplex Inc. says its sale of Player One Amusement Group has been completed. The movie theatre chain announced the sale in November of its arcade game business to OpenGate Capital.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
A South Carolina couple had a special video moment crashed by a curious racoon distracting the friend with the camera.
Video has come out of Australia showing something you don't see everyday --- a three-year-old boy stuck inside a 'Hello Kitty' claw machine.
The sexual assault case of five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is set to be before a London, Ont., court on Monday.
The NHL all-star weekend festivities are set to begin today in Toronto under a cloud, with members of Canada's 2018 world junior team facing charges over an alleged sexual assault.
It was a passionate student letter in 2020 that caused the Southern York County school board to reconsider its logo: a Native American man, representing the 'Warriors.'
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Automakers including Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota are failing to ensure they are not using forced labor as part of their China supply chains, a report released Thursday by Human Rights Watch says.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.