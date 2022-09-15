Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Favre welfare money

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS