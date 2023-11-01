Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5
Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gutsy innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Marcus Semien homered late and the Rangers, held hitless for six innings by Zac Gallen, finished a record 11-0 on the road this postseason by capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.
One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers' duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.
Gallen took a no-hitter into the seventh before giving up an opposite-field single to Corey Seager, whose weak grounder found a hole. Rangers rookie Evan Carter -- all of 21 years old -- followed with a double into the right-center gap. Garver then delivered the first run, pumping his fist as a hard-hit grounder got through the middle of the infield to score Seager and make it 1-0.
Garver was 1 for 17 at the plate in the World Series before his huge hit.
The Rangers tacked on four more runs in the ninth to break open the game. Semien's two-run homer off Paul Sewald made it 5-0. The outburst was typical of the Texas offense, which scored at least three runs in an inning 13 times this postseason.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could not be guaranteed if they chose to make the trip.
Schools across Ontario close in response to bomb threats; connection unclear
Schools across Ontario have responded to multiple threats over the last couple of days, prompting evacuations and investigations by local police.
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
Three years after she disappeared, police find remains of missing northwest Ont. woman
In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.
Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026
The federal government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026 in reaction to crunch on housing and other services, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5 per cent: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy.
BREAKING Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5
Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gutsy innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Britney Spears' memoir a million seller after just one week since its release
Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me" has sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week.
Carbon pricing in Canada: What it is, what it costs and why you get a rebate
Canada has had a national price on pollution since 2019, but the policy remains a political battleground -- and Opposition Conservatives made clear Wednesday they intend to fight the next election over it. Here is a brief overview.
Politics
-
Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026
The federal government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026 in reaction to crunch on housing and other services, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
-
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
-
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could not be guaranteed if they chose to make the trip.
Health
-
Cocaine, MDMA linked to growing number of overdose deaths in Canada: StatCan
Stimulant drugs including cocaine, MDMA and multiple types of amphetamines contributed to roughly half of all accidental overdose deaths in Canada from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report by Statistics Canada that also tracked a sharp rise in overdoses.
-
B.C. needs non-prescription safe drug supply to curb OD deaths, expert panel says
An expert panel has urged the B.C. government to "immediately" pursue a non-prescription safe drug supply program, arguing the current prescription model is too restrictive to meaningfully combat the province's ongoing overdose crisis.
-
Ransomware attack at southwestern Ontario hospitals compromises patient, employee data
The data of certain patients and employees have been compromised due to a ransomware attack, several southwestern Ontario hospitals say.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada joins 27 countries, EU in signing world-first 'Bletchley Declaration' AI risk paper
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos
The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears' memoir a million seller after just one week since its release
Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me" has sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week.
-
What was Heidi Klum for Halloween this year? See her 2023 costume
Heidi Klum shook her tail feathers Tuesday for her latest elaborate Halloween costume, dressing up as a peacock with several acrobats forming her tail feathers.
-
What Justin Timberlake and Sam Asghari did after Britney Spears released her memoir
Britney Spears supporters have been waiting on comment from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her estranged husband Sam Asghari about her new memoir, "The Woman In Me."