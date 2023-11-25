Tennis players 'are exhausted,' says Billie Jean King as she urges the sport's authorities to work together
As the dust settles on another action-packed year of women’s tennis, those who run the game are left facing difficult questions, especially after an end-of-year tournament that was widely criticized by some leading players.
The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals is an end-of-year tournament which is supposed to celebrate the very best of women’s tennis, but instead drew the ire of some of the players involved and was even compared to the infamous Fyre Festival – the luxury festival which turned into anything but – by a U.K. newspaper.
Issues began before a ball was even hit. The venue in Cancun, Mexico, was still being built in the weeks ahead of the competition and players, including then world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, accused the WTA of disrespect due to a lack of organization, saying the surfaces of the main court and practice courts felt “unsafe.”
There was then the issue of scheduling, with the WTA Finals culminating just two days before the BJK Cup, organised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), began in Seville, Spain.
It meant many of the sport’s top players opted not to play the latter – an end-of-year tournament dubbed the World Cup of tennis.
To make matters worse, the WTA Finals finale was delayed a day due to prolonged bad weather which plagued matches throughout, meaning there was just 24 hours between one tournament ending and the other starting.
Australian doubles star Storm Hunter, for example, only arrived in Spain from Mexico on the morning of her first BJK Cup match.
Meanwhile, American star Jessica Pegula played 136 matches in 2023 across singles, doubles and mixed doubles – she played her latest match on November 6. That’s an average of a match every 2.2 days since the start of the year.
Tennis great Billie Jean King, who helped set up the WTA in 1973 and is now an ambassador of the BJK Cup, told CNN that organizations needed to work better together to stop such clashes in the future.
“What the sport needs to do is actually work together, which is really difficult,” she said, speaking ahead of the Cancun event, adding that the BJK Cup confirmed its start date “way before” the WTA Finals.
“I think we really should think about the schedule together. I think we need to take care of our sport the most. Put the sport first and figure out the scheduling.”
PRESSURE ON WTA
Women’s tennis boasts a wide pool of world-class talent and the future of the sport looks safe in the hands of a host of promising youngsters.
But the WTA Finals – won by Poland’s Iga Świątek – will be remembered for photos of miserable-looking players on court enduring stormy conditions, the result of holding the outdoor tournament on the coast of Mexico during hurricane season.
“I’m dying laughing or maybe crying,” Sabalenka said on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a montage of players playing in high winds and rain at this year’s event.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova also joined Sabalenka in her condemnation of the event.
“We work hard all year to get to the Finals and in the end it’s just a disappointment,” Vondrousova said on Instagram after being knocked out of the competition.
“[The] stadium is not at all ready for the matches and to me it feels like the people from [the] WTA are absolutely not interested in how we who are supposed to play on that court feel.
“We do not feel that anyone listens to us and is interested in our opinions.”
In a statement to CNN after the tournament finished, the organization promised to work with players to implement change.
“As we’ve shared with players, the WTA is actively implementing specific improvements, and we are committed to reviewing proposals from players while maintaining a strong future for the Tour and women’s tennis,” it said.
In truth, there were rumblings of discontent long before the WTA Finals, when a group of players sent the WTA a letter urging them to address a number of topics; from pay to a congested calendar, and plenty in between.
WTA chairman Steve Simon has come under increasing pressure this year, with tennis great Martina Navratilova saying that “maybe it’s time for new leadership.”
“For me personally, this being a woman’s association and being involved for such a long time from the beginning, we’ve only had two women at the head of it. I think it’s time, hopefully, when we get a new leader, that it’s a woman,” Navratilova told Amazon Prime.
Simon responded with a letter of his own during the WTA Finals, outlining to players how the organisation was handling the issues raised.
But there looks to be no magic solution to the array of problems facing women’s tennis at the moment.
ROOM TO IMPROVE
King, the architect of the women’s game, said putting the good of the game front and centre of any decision-making was the best place to start.
“It’s hard to get people to work together. We have to put our sport first, which is all I thought about since I was little, like making it professional when it was amateur,” she said.
“You know, the women were getting cut out in the early days and we found a way to not be cut out and to have our tour and to make things happen. We need to continue to do that.
“But I think about men’s and women’s tennis, I don’t just think about women’s tennis. It’s about our sport that matters.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hamas is set to exchange more hostages for Palestinian prisoners
Hamas was preparing to release more than a dozen hostages Saturday for several dozen Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, part of an exchange on the second day of a ceasefire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.
Israeli-owned ship was targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean, U.S. official tells AP
A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an American defence official said Saturday.
Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India halted after machine breaks
Attempts to reach 41 construction workers stuck in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for two weeks were again stymied Saturday. The drilling machine broke down late Friday while making its way through the rubble, stones and metal.
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu
Pope Francis went to the hospital Saturday for tests after he came down with the flu, but the results ruled out any respiratory problems, the Vatican said.
Donald Trump will look to upstage Clemson grad Nikki Haley at her alma mater's football rivalry game
Donald Trump is using a college football rivalry weekend to bask among his supporters in a state and region that are key to his presidential fortunes, while potentially upstaging his Republican opponent Nikki Haley on her home turf.
Ukraine's military says Russia has launched its largest drone attack since the start of the invasion
Russia on Saturday morning launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials said.
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd's killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Politics
-
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
-
Hamas hostage deal 'progress' but long-term peace needs 'many more steps': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained unmoved on Friday in rejecting demands for Canada to call for a full ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but said a deal this week to temporarily halt hostilities so some hostages can be released is a sign of progress.
-
Trudeau accuses Tories of turning their backs on Ukraine's needs, announces more aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the Conservatives on Friday for voting against a bill to implement a free-trade agreement with Ukraine, accusing them of turning their backs on the embattled country's needs for partisan reasons.
Health
-
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
Sci-Tech
-
Hypothermic turtle revived after rescue from Bay of Fundy shore, shipped to Bermuda
An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy.
-
Feds aimed secret cybersecurity briefing at energy sector executives: memo
A newly disclosed Public Safety Canada memo reveals a secret-level June meeting was part of a strategy to raise awareness among company executives about the dangers from malicious cyberactivity -- reaching beyond the technical experts who already know about the risks.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
-
Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over plan to sell stake in joint venture. A judge has paused the sale
Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo had forged.
-
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.