Tennis great Boris Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison for bankruptcy offences

Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

MORE SPORTS NEWS