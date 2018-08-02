Ten-year-old 'Superman' bests Phelps' 23-year-old swim record
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 10:38AM EDT
A 10-year-old boy nicknamed “Superman” demonstrated his extraordinary swimming ability when he shattered a decades-old record belonging to Michael Phelps.
Clark Kent Apuada of California swam the 100-metre butterfly in 1:09.38 at the Far West International Championship, breaking Phelps’ 23-year-old record by more than a second.
In 1995, Phelps, a 28-time Olympic medallist, set the age group record with a time of 1:10.48.
Apuada went on to win seven gold medals in seven events at the swim meet.
Clark Kent Apuada breaks Michael Phelps Far Western Age Group Record set in 1995 (1:10.48)at the 2018 Long Course Meters Far Western International Age Group Championships 7/29/18 in the 100 fly going 1:09.38Posted by Salinas Aquatic Center MCAT on Sunday, 29 July 2018