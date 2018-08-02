

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 10-year-old boy nicknamed “Superman” demonstrated his extraordinary swimming ability when he shattered a decades-old record belonging to Michael Phelps.

Clark Kent Apuada of California swam the 100-metre butterfly in 1:09.38 at the Far West International Championship, breaking Phelps’ 23-year-old record by more than a second.

In 1995, Phelps, a 28-time Olympic medallist, set the age group record with a time of 1:10.48.

Apuada went on to win seven gold medals in seven events at the swim meet.