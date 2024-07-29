Sports

    • Teenage South Korea shooter Ban Hyojin takes Olympic gold by .1 of a point in dramatic shoot-off

    South Korea's Ban Hyojin, left, celebrates after winning the 10m air rifle women's final in Chateauroux, France on July 29, 2024. (Manish Swarup / AP Photo) South Korea's Ban Hyojin, left, celebrates after winning the 10m air rifle women's final in Chateauroux, France on July 29, 2024. (Manish Swarup / AP Photo)
    Share
    CHATEAUROUX, FRANCE -

    Teenage South Korea shooter Ban Hyojin found out just how fine the winning margin in her sport can be as she won an Olympic gold medal by one-tenth of a point on Monday.

    The 16-year-old Ban beat 17-year-old Huang Yuting of China to the gold medal by 0.1 in a shoot-off after they were tied on 251.8 points from 22 shots, a score that had given both an Olympic record.

    When she realized she'd won the gold, Ban looked up to the ceiling and took a deep breath before securing her rifle. She seemed to be shaking with emotion as she hugged her coach and wiped away tears while posing with her fellow medallists.

    “At this young age, I felt a lot of pressure coming to France without my family and being alone," she said after becoming the youngest-ever female Olympic champion in shooting. "But after the match I saw my fellow countrypeople cheering for me and I felt like ‘finally.’"

    Ban might have felt like she'd lost the gold medal in women's 10-metre air rifle after having a comparatively comfortable lead of 1.3 points with two shots to go. All but one of her shots until then had scored at least 10 points of a possible 10.9, but she then shot 9.9 and 9.6 to allow Huang to close the gap and force the tiebreaker shoot-off. Ban scored 10.4 to win that to Huang's 10.3.

    Huang won her second medal of the Paris Games after she and teammate Sheng Lihao won the 10-metre mixed team air rifle on Saturday, the first gold medal awarded in any sport at the 2024 Olympics.

    Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat took the bronze medal Monday when she was eliminated on 230.3. Sagen Maddalena was fourth for the United States, which is yet to win a shooting medal in the competition.

    Sheng won his second gold of the Paris Games and China's third in shooting with victory in the men's 10-metre air rifle. Sheng set an Olympic-record score of 252.02 to beat Sweden's Victor Lindgren by .8 of a point in the final. Bronze went to Miran Maricic of Croatia.

    Sheng became the first athlete in any sport to win two gold medals at the 2024 Olympics.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are some things dentists say you should never do

    It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News