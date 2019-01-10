Tearful Murray: Australian Open could be his last tournament
Britain's Andy Murray makes a forehand return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a practice match on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships IN Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 7:41PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia -- A tearful Andy Murray says the Australian Open could be his last tournament because of a hip injury that has hampered him for almost two years.
The three-time Grand Slam champion says he plans to start his opening match against No. 22-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open, where he has reached the final five times but never won the title.
He says he can no longer play at the elite level because of the pain, and is considering another operation on his hip.
Murray held a news conference Friday at Melbourne Park, and had to leave the room for a while soon after it started to compose himself as he fronted the media.
The Australian Open starts Monday.