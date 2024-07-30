Tearful Coco Gauff exits Paris Olympics singles competition after controversial umpire call

Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Coco Gauff looked to be cruising against Donna Vekić in her third-round singles match at the Paris Olympics. Then, all of a sudden, she wasn't.
Having been a point away from taking the first set at Roland Garros, Gauff had to watch the contest slip away from her, eventually succumbing to a 7-6(7) 6-2 upset defeat on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
The most fraught moment of the match came midway through the second set when Gauff was reduced to tears during a heated exchange with chair umpire Jaume Campistol.
A line call on Gauff's baseline was initially deemed out, but Campistol overruled the decision and handed Vekić a crucial break point. Play was then paused as the American vehemently argued that the point should be replayed as the call was made just before she hit the ball.
The supervisor also came onto the court and the ensuing debate lasted five minutes, with Gauff wiping tears away from her eyes. Boos and jeers came from the crowd when play was eventually resumed.
"There's been multiple times this year where that happened to me, where I feel like I always have to be an advocate for myself on the court," she later told reporters.
"And I feel like in tennis, we should have a VR [video review] system because these points are big deals. Usually, afterwards, they apologize, so it's kind of frustrating when the sorry doesn't help you once the match is over."
Gauff immediately created three break points the following game, but Vekić shut down the opening, saving the last point with an inch-perfect lob before taking a 4-2 lead in the second set.
The match was firmly in the Croatian's control from that point, and she closed out the contest to set up a quarterfinal meeting with either Greece's Maria Sakkari or Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.
"Donna played well," said Gauff. "She's been playing well throughout Wimbledon 'til now, so I knew it would be a tough match. I think I had a lot of chances in the first, and I felt like if I could clinch that set, it might have helped me in the momentum of the second."
The match was played in the baking midday sun with temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) in Paris, though adding in the humidity, the heat index was 104 degrees F (40 degrees C) – easily the hottest day of the Olympics so far.
On Court Philippe-Chatrier, sun hats and hand-held fans were out in force, and an automated stadium announcement between games reminded spectators to drink water and take regular breaks from the heat.
Gauff, the world No. 2 and a strong pre-tournament contender to medal in the women's singles event, stormed into an early first-set lead, but after seeing a set point saved by Vekić, she lost her break advantage when a forehand drifted wide.
As the set wore on, Vekić played the shot of the match at that point, pushing a smash back past her opponent. But Gauff responded in similar fashion the following game, returning a Vekić smash with a well-timed backhand while her opponent was stranded at the net.
Both players had set points in the tie-break, but it was Vekić who capitalized on the opportunity, raising her level when it mattered to take a one-set lead in more than an hour.
Vekić, a semifinalist at Wimbledon earlier this month, lost an early break with a double fault at the start of the second set, but she managed to take the next five games in a row and wrap up the victory in brutal conditions.
"It was very, very tough out there, the conditions, when we warmed up this morning and the roof was closed," Vekić told reporters. "It took me a couple of games to adjust; it was very hot. The ball was flying a little bit, but after that, I got in rhythm and it was pretty good."
The dispute with the umpire in the second set, Gauff later explained, didn't alter the result of the match.
"I'm not going to sit here and say one point affected the result today because I was already on the losing side of things before that point happened," she said.
The 20-year-old, a flag bearer for Team USA at the opening ceremony, still has mixed and women's doubles competitions to come in Paris having won her opening match in the latter alongside Jessica Pegula on Saturday.
Israel's military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
American gymnastics star Simone Biles and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women's team in the finals on Tuesday night to win another Olympic Gold.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
The U.S. Secret Service's acting director told lawmakers on Tuesday that he considered it indefensible that the roof used by the gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was unsecured, faulting local law enforcement for not circulating vital information to federal authorities.
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
Ontario Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she will not be seeking re-election.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
British Columbia's minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
King Charles says he and his wife, Queen Camilla, are "immensely saddened" to see the damage from massive wildfires in Jasper National Park.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a long-awaited public hearing about the deadly Titanic submersible disaster in September as it continues its investigation into the implosion of the vessel.
Three young girls killed in a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England were identified Tuesday as police questioned the 17-year-old suspect arrested in the attack that wounded 10 others.
A son of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman pleaded not guilty to U.S. drug charges on Tuesday, five days after his arrest in a dramatic operation in which he delivered his father's former partner to U.S. authorities.
Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in on Tuesday, after winning an election earlier this month by promising to improve ties with the world and ease restrictions on social freedoms at home.
A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with French prosecutors ordering police to investigate complaints from a DJ and LGBTQ+ icon who performed.
Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Canadian organizations embroiled in data breaches wind up paying an average $6.32 million to resolve the incidents, a new study from IBM says.
A golden bikini costume worn by Carrie Fisher on the set of “Return of the Jedi” has sold at auction for US$175,000. The seven-piece outfit, which also includes hip rings, an armlet and a bracelet, went to an unidentified bidder during a two-day sale featuring over 500 items of Hollywood paraphernalia.
Francine Pascal, a onetime soap opera writer whose 'Sweet Valley High' novels and the ongoing adventures of twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield and other teens captivated millions of young readers, died Sunday at age 92.
George Weston Ltd. says a recent settlement it reached in the bread price-fixing class actions it faced had a $253 million impact on its second-quarter net earnings.
A new report says condo rents in Canada's mostly densely populated region have dipped for the first time in three years.
With the Olympics underway in Paris, hotel operators made a final push to lure last-minute travellers, lowering prices and dropping minimum stay requirements after some people balked at what they saw as price-gouging prior to the games.
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
A woman originally from a Manitoba First Nation is beaming with excitement after winning a pageant over the weekend.
Before it was his turn to take center stage at the Paris Olympic Games, Stephen Nedoroscik leaned back and closed his eyes. But the bespectacled Olympian wasn’t snoozing.
Canada has earned the silver medal in women's rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics following a 19-12 loss to New Zealand in the final.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying two persons of interest after a sailboat was allegedly stolen from a Nanaimo dock earlier this month.
British Columbia's minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.
A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash west of Bowmanville, Ont. Tuesday afternoon, police say.
York Regional Police say they are investigating and their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan over the past 24 hours.
TC Energy Corp. is selling a minority stake in its Western Canadian natural gas transmission network to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion.
A wildfire in the northeastern reaches of the MD of Bighorn is now classified as being held.
Calgary police have charged two people and seized two guns as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
Children's Aid Society (CAS) workers in Ottawa have reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario government 24 days after walking off the job.
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
Hockey Quebec announced Tuesday that it is expelling the administrators of Hockey Quebec Region Montreal (HQRM) as members of the provincial federation after a breach of trust.
King Charles says he and his wife, Queen Camilla, are "immensely saddened" to see the damage from massive wildfires in Jasper National Park.
Charges of sexual assault against a former Sherwood Park school principal have been withdrawn in one case, but he still faces a sexual assault charge in a second investigation.
Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint and fleeing across a beach in St. Raphael on Monday.
Dalhousie University will reopen its Halifax campuses on Wednesday, two days after it shut them down over safety concerns with a pro-Palestine encampment.
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
The federal government is spending $2.3 million to fund 17 Lake Winnipeg basin projects over the next two years.
The City of Winnipeg has seen a major spike in fires in recent years.
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
Saskatchewan storm chaser Rickey Forbes has had a front row seat to many tornadoes and other weather phenomenon throughout his career, which made him a prime candidate to help consult makers of the film 'Twisters.'
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain throughout much of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday.
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
A subsidiary of Bourgault Industries has pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court in connection to an incident in 2022 that saw a worker seriously injured by a flammable solvent.
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Two people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing numerous charges after a victim was assaulted, burned and sexually assaulted earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.
A St. Thomas man has been charged in death of Victoria Dill and police are still looking for one other person.
Tuesday starts off humid with the chance for showers and thunderstorms ramping up as we move through the day.
As part of an ongoing weapons investigation, police used a search warrant to enter a home in the area of Simcoe Street and Colborne Street.
Staff at a Barrie seniors' residence were quick to root out a stranger in their midst.
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent the GTA.
On Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several parts of the region, stating that heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to roll in.
If you are looking to cheer on Windsor-Essex athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, here’s a rundown of competition times so far.
Residents of Amherstburg can now pick up potassium iodide (KI) pills if they live in the Primary Zone and Boblo Island.
The first Show Us Your Brave campaign, held by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, has raised more than $325,000 to find a cure locally.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
Two people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing numerous charges after a victim was assaulted, burned and sexually assaulted earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
