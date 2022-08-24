Team Canada's Sarah Nurse first woman to be on cover of EA Sports NHL video game

Team Canada's Sarah Nurse is the first woman to be featured on an NHL video game cover, appearing on the cover of NHL 23 along with Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras. Team Canada's Sarah Nurse is the first woman to be featured on an NHL video game cover, appearing on the cover of NHL 23 along with Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

