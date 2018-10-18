

CTVNews.ca Staff





The team of 40 Canadian military members and veterans has arrived in Sydney, Australia as the Invictus Games are just days away.

Team Canada, including 18 military members and 22 veterans, will compete in 11 sports ranging from archery to a driving challenge over the week-long competition from Oct. 20-27.

The Invictus Games is an annual event for military members and veterans who’ve became injured or ill while serving in the armed forces. Athletes from 18 countries will be competing in the games.

Naomi Fong, who served in the Canadian Armed Forces for nine years, will represent Canada as the country’s flag-bearer for the opening ceremonies on Saturday.

“It’s been a fantastic experience so far,” Fong told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “Everyone looks back and says they could’ve prepared better, but I’m here now and I can’t wait.”

Athletes for Team Canada are chosen not based on their skill in any particular sport, but by who stands to gain the most from the experience.

Fong suffers from PTSD and says training for the games has really helped her overcome her mental illness.

“I’ve been able to build more confidence and just feel proud about myself,” she said.

Bell Media, which owns CTV News, is one of the sponsors of Team Canada.