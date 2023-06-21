Tammy Sutton-Brown, Rowan Barrett headline Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame class

TORONTO -

Tammy Sutton-Brown and Rowan Barrett headline the 2023 class of the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.

Both Sutton-Brown and Barrett will be inducted as athletes. They both now work as executives in Canadian basketball.

Sutton-Brown holds multiple titles with Raptors 905 since joining the team in 2021: associate basketball, franchise operations, team player development and community director.

Barrett is the general manager of the Canadian men's basketball team.

Players Joey Johnson, Alison Lang, Liz Silcott and Greg Wiltjer will also be inducted, as will official Don Cline.

The Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held July 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.