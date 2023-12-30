Switzerland tops Norway to reach quarterfinals at world juniors
Switzerland defeated Norway 6-2 on Saturday to secure a quarterfinal berth at the world junior hockey championship.
Simon Meier opened the scoring for Switzerland but Norway took the lead late in the first period after Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored less than a minute apart.
Switzerland scored four times in the second period to pull away. Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, Rodwin Dionicio and Thierry Schild found the back of the net.
Dionicio tacked on an insurance goal early in the third period as Switzerland improved to 1-0-0-2.
Winless Norway (0-0-0-4) will finish last in Group B and play a relegation game on Thursday.
Switzerland will close out its preliminary round Sunday against Czechia.
LATVIA 6 GERMANY 2
Latvia finally got its offence going Saturday after opening the tournament with three straight shutout losses.
Sandis Vilmanis scored twice and added an assist for Latvia (1-0-0-3) while Dans Locmelis had three assists.
Germany, which fell to 1-0-0-2, will play Canada on Sunday.
Eriks Mateiko, Rodzers Bukarts, Peteris Bulans and Rainers Darzins had the other goals for Latvia.
Samuel Schindler and Norwin Panocha tallied for Germany.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. man convicted 21st time for impaired driving, believed to be most in Canadian history: police
A B.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail after receiving his 21st conviction for impaired driving — which police believe to be the most in Canadian history.
Paula Abdul accuses 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault in lawsuit
Paula Abdul has accused former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit.
Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant
A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
Roughly 10 per cent of global emissions come from tourism, new climate report says
A new report from international climate experts says that between eight and 10 per cent of global emissions come from the tourism industry, and that change is needed to bring them down in time for 2030 climate targets.
Israeli-French hostage recounts harrowing experience in captivity
An Israeli woman who recently returned from captivity in the Gaza Strip says she was groped by her Palestinian kidnapper and lived in constant fear throughout the weeks she was held hostage.
Prosecutors urge appeals court to reject Trump's immunity claims in election subversion case
Special counsel Jack Smith urged a federal appeals court Saturday to reject former President Donald Trump's claims that he is immune from prosecution, saying the suggestion that he cannot be held to account for crimes in office "threatens the democratic and constitutional foundation" of the country.
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of two food bank associations say.
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty' and 'Michael Clayton', dies at 75
Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in "The Full Monty," "Michael Clayton" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," has died, his family said. He was 75.
Politics
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
-
Byelection date set in Newfoundland and Labrador riding after veteran Tory steps down
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief electoral officer has set Jan. 29 as the date for a byelection in the provincial riding of Conception Bay East-Bell Island.
-
Federal Liberals will announce 'renewed' housing plan in 2024, minister says
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians can expect to see a full plan from the federal government in 2024 that lays out how it will tackle the housing crisis.
Health
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
-
U.S. seizes more illegal e-cigarettes, but thousands of new ones are launching
Federal officials are seizing more shipments of unauthorized electronic cigarettes at U.S. ports, but thousands of new flavoured products continue pouring into the country from China, according to government and industry data reviewed by The Associated Press.
-
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
Entertainment
-
Paula Abdul accuses 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault in lawsuit
Paula Abdul has accused former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit.
-
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty' and 'Michael Clayton', dies at 75
Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in "The Full Monty," "Michael Clayton" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," has died, his family said. He was 75.
-
Shirley Bassey and Ridley Scott are among hundreds awarded in U.K.'s New Year Honours list
Singer Shirley Bassey, director Ridley Scott and Mary Earps, the goalkeeper for England's women's soccer team, were recognized Friday in the U.K.'s New Year Honours list, which celebrates the achievements and services of more than 1,000 people across the country.