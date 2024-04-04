Swimming Canada says contingency plan in the works for Olympic trials

Sports

    Swimming Canada says a contingency plan for the Olympic and Paralympic trials is in the works. (Lee Jin-man/The Canadian Press)
    Swimming Canada says a contingency plan for the Olympic and Paralympic trials is in the works following the extended closure of Montreal's Olympic pool.

    The national trials — Swimming Canada's selection meet for this summer's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris — were scheduled for May 13 to 19 at the Olympic pool.

    However, the Olympic Park announced Wednesday that the athletic sports complex would remain closed for four to six months due to a fire on March 21.

    Swimming Canada says it intends to keep the same dates and is focused holding the trials at an alternate location in the Montreal area.

    The competition venue needs to have a 50-metre pool, adequate capacity for participants and spectators, and allow for broadcasting the event.

    The governing body will meet with key partners in the coming days to decide the next steps and hopes to share a detailed plan next week.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024

