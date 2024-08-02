Sports

    • Swimmer collapses after a women's 200-metre individual medley race at the Olympics

    Slovakia's Tamara Potocka is taken on stretcher from the pool deck after collapsing following a heat of the women's 200-metre individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Slovakia's Tamara Potocka is taken on stretcher from the pool deck after collapsing following a heat of the women's 200-metre individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
    NANTERRE, France -

    Slovak swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

    Potocka, 21, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personal at the pool said she was conscious.

    Potocka collapsed as she got out of the water and almost immediately was surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants who put her on a stretcher after about a minute and carried her off the pool deck.

    It was not clear if she received CPR.

    Potocka finished seventh in her heat in a time of two minutes, 14.20 seconds. Her time was not fast enough to advance her to the semifinals of the event, which eliminated her from the competition.

