Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris

Nicholas Bennett qualifies for finals of the 200M Breaststroke S14 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France on September 1, 2024. (Michael P. Hall/HO) Nicholas Bennett qualifies for finals of the 200M Breaststroke S14 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France on September 1, 2024. (Michael P. Hall/HO)
Nicholas Bennett has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games.

The 20-year-old from Parksville, B.C., won the men's 100-metre breaststroke.

The Canadian was the only swimmer to go under one minute four seconds in the race.

He was also a silver medallist in the 200-metre freestyle.

Bennett, who is autistic, is coached by his sister Haley Bennett.

Canadian swimmers have collected five medals in Paris.

