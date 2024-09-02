Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris

Nicholas Bennett has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games.

The 20-year-old from Parksville, B.C., won the men's 100-metre breaststroke.

The Canadian was the only swimmer to go under one minute four seconds in the race.

He was also a silver medallist in the 200-metre freestyle.

Bennett, who is autistic, is coached by his sister Haley Bennett.

Canadian swimmers have collected five medals in Paris.