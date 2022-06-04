Swiatek surpasses Serena's streak for 2nd French Open title

Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, congratulates Poland's Iga Swiatek who won the final in two sets, 6-1, 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, congratulates Poland's Iga Swiatek who won the final in two sets, 6-1, 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

MORE SPORTS NEWS