Swiatek's 27-win streak best on tour since Serena's in 2015

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning her semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning her semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

MORE SPORTS NEWS