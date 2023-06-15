Sweden moves closer to launching a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics

Stockholm-Are delegation members celebrate during the presentation final presentation of the Stockholm-Are candidate cities the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, on June 24, 2019. Sweden is moving closer to a ninth bid to host the Winter Olympics for the first time in what's shaping up to be a race for the 2030 Games with only one obvious candidate. Swedish sports officials say there's a desire for the Nordic country to stage the Olympics following a four-month feasibility study. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File) Stockholm-Are delegation members celebrate during the presentation final presentation of the Stockholm-Are candidate cities the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, on June 24, 2019. Sweden is moving closer to a ninth bid to host the Winter Olympics for the first time in what's shaping up to be a race for the 2030 Games with only one obvious candidate. Swedish sports officials say there's a desire for the Nordic country to stage the Olympics following a four-month feasibility study. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

