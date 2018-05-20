Sweden beats Switzerland to retain world ice hockey title
Filip Forsberg celebrates after scoring a game winning goal to Switzerland's goalie Leonardo Genoni during the Ice Hockey World Championships final match between Sweden and Switzerland at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 5:43PM EDT
COPENHAGEN - Sweden capped a victorious run through the ice hockey world championship by edging Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday in the final after a penalty shootout to successfully defend its title.
Filip Forsberg scored the decisive goal in the shootout to give Sweden a third world title in six years, and 11th overall.
Sweden won all 10 matches at the tournament.
Switzerland finished runner-up for the third time after 2013 and 1935. It has never won.
Gustav Nyquist wristed a shot from the slot high into the net for Sweden to answer the Swiss opening goal by Nino Niederreiter.
Timo Meier scored a second period power play goal to restore the one-goal advantage for Switzerland in the second.
Mika Zibanejad equalized on a power play from the point, forcing overtime.