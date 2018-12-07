Surging Kevin Koe reels off fourth win in a row at Canada Cup
Canada's skip Kevin Koe uses his broom to clean the stone during the men's curling match against Switzerland at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea on Feb. 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Aaron Favila)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 2:44PM EST
ESTEVAN, Sask. - Kevin Koe is on a roll at the Canada Cup.
The Calgary skip (4-1) won his fourth in a row on Friday morning with a 10-3 win over Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher (3-2).
It was Koe's first win in four games against his Alberta rival this season.
"Well, they've sent a message to us (this season)," said Koe with a chuckle. "They beat us up a couple times pretty easy already. There's a good chance we'll play them in provincials, but I don't put too much into who beats who before Christmas."
Koe has a new third (B.J. Neufeld) and second (Colton Flasch) this season, joining him and lead Ben Hebert.
"I think we're where we need to be," Koe said. "I think we're in a great spot so far; we've been in the playoffs in every event and fairly consistent.