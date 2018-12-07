

The Canadian Press





ESTEVAN, Sask. - Kevin Koe is on a roll at the Canada Cup.

The Calgary skip (4-1) won his fourth in a row on Friday morning with a 10-3 win over Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher (3-2).

It was Koe's first win in four games against his Alberta rival this season.

"Well, they've sent a message to us (this season)," said Koe with a chuckle. "They beat us up a couple times pretty easy already. There's a good chance we'll play them in provincials, but I don't put too much into who beats who before Christmas."

Koe has a new third (B.J. Neufeld) and second (Colton Flasch) this season, joining him and lead Ben Hebert.

"I think we're where we need to be," Koe said. "I think we're in a great spot so far; we've been in the playoffs in every event and fairly consistent.