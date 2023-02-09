Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea

During the FIFA Club World Cup semi final match at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on, Feb. 8, 2023. (Manu Fernandez / AP) During the FIFA Club World Cup semi final match at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on, Feb. 8, 2023. (Manu Fernandez / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS