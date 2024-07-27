Sports

    • Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris 2024 with silver in women's 400m freestyle

    Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 400-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 400-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Share

    Summer McIntosh has won Canada's first medal of the Olympic Games in Paris with a silver in swimming's 400-metre freestyle.

    Australia's Ariarne Titmus defended her Olympic crown in a time of three minutes 3:57.49 seconds ahead of McIntosh in 3:58.37 and bronze medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States in 4:00.86.

    McIntosh nearly won the first Olympic medal of her career in the 400 free as a 14-year-old three years ago in Tokyo, but placed fourth.

    The Toronto swimmer is the world-record holder in the women's 400 individual medley. McIntosh swims that event Monday.

    Also, defending women's 100-metre butterfly champion Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., qualified for the final of that event.

    She tied for the fourth-fasted time in the semifinals.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News