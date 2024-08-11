Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers

PARIS -

Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies at the Olympic Games in Paris.

McIntosh became Canada's first triple gold-medallist and also won a silver medal in swimming.

The 17-year-old from Toronto set two Olympic records in the pool.

Canada's Summer McIntosh, of Toronto, celebrates with her gold medal won in the 200m women's individual medley final during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Katzberg of Nanaimo, B.C., claimed gold in men's hammer throw.

"Summer's performance was a tour de force; three gold medals at one Games is an incredible achievement. For Ethan, another colossal success, Canada's first gold medal in the hammer throw, and the first medal for the sport in 112 years," said Eric Myles, the Chief Sport Officer of Canada's Olympic Committee.

"These are two athletes who truly represent the values ... of our Olympians and the competitive spirit that reigns within Team Canada 2024."

McIntosh, who set Olympic records in the women's 200-metre butterfly (2:03.03) and the women's 200-metre individual medley (2:06.56), said: "I am so grateful for the opportunity to be the flag-bearer representing so many tremendous athletes. It is such an honour to hold the flag for Canada. It means the world and I will wave it with pride."

Katzberg, who won the gold by 4.15 metres -- the largest margin of victory in men's hammer throw since Antwerp 1920 -- said: "I am extremely honoured to be selected as one of Canada's flag-bearers for the Closing Ceremony. As a first time Olympian, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have surpassed all of my expectations.

"I will carry the flag proudly along with Summer, and I am extremely grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Canada headed into the final day of competition with 27 medals, including nine gold, which is a record at a non-boycotted Summer Games.

Sprinter Andre De Grasse and weightlifter Maude Charron were Canada's flag-bears for the opening ceremonies on July 26.