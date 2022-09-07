Sue Bird's career ends as Aces top Storm to reach to Finals

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird reacts to fans chanting 'Thank you Sue' after the Storm were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal to the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird reacts to fans chanting 'Thank you Sue' after the Storm were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal to the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

MORE SPORTS NEWS