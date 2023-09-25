Struggling Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has arrest warrant issued in Massachusetts
An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson after he failed to appear for a court hearing on traffic charges in Massachusetts.
Jackson was supposed to appear in Attleboro District Court last Friday related to reckless driving and speeding charges from 2021, when he played for the New England Patriots.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley said the team is aware of the matter, but said he didn't know if the team would take any disciplinary action against Jackson.
Staley said Jackson's legal situation was not related to him being inactive for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
