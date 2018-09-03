

David Alter, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Matt Duffy drove in a pair of runs and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Monday.

Ji-Man Choi hit a solo home run for the Rays (74-63) who won the first of ten meetings between these teams this month.

Yonny Chirinos (3-5) was solid in relief for Tampa Bay. Pitching after starter Ryne Stanek was pulled after one inning, Chirinos allowed just one run, four hits and three walks over seven innings of work. He also struck out five batters.

Teoscar Hernandez plated Toronto's (62-75) lone run with an RBI single.

The Rays chased Toronto starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (4-9) out of the game early. Making his first start since coming off the disabled list with a finger blister, Stroman lasted just one and two-thirds innings and gave up four runs and six hits. He had one strikeout and hit one batter.

The Rays opened the scoring in the first inning. Tommy Pham hit an RBI single to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead.

Tampa Bay would pad their lead in the second inning. Mallex Smith hit an RBI single. Duffy would follow with a two-run double to give Tampa Bay a 4-0 lead.

Later in the inning, the Blue Jays got on the scoreboard. Teoscar Hernandez hit an RBI single to cut the Rays lead to 4-1.

The Rays restored their four-run lead in the third. Kevin Kiermaier hit an RBI single that gave Tampa Bay a 5-1 advantage.

The Rays made it 6-1 in the fifth inning when Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza threw a wild pitch that allowed Pham to score from third base.

In the seventh, Choi hit a solo homer to give Tampa Bay a 7-1 lead.

Note: Attendance was 18,034. Pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. made his Blue Jays debut. Claimed off waivers from Philadelphia on Saturday, Leiter pitched a perfect ninth inning and recorded one strikeout. Leiter is the 35th pitcher to take the mound for the Blue Jays this season, a franchise high.