Stone scores winner with 1.8 seconds to go as Canada beats Slovakia
Canada's Mark Stone, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Slovakia and Canada at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 5:58PM EDT
KOSICE, Slovakia -- Mark Stone scored with 1.8 seconds left to lift Canada over Slovakia 6-5 Monday night at the world hockey championships, prompting furious supporters of the host country to throw coins and other objects on the ice.
The Canadians rallied to win after trailing 2-0 in the first period and 4-2 in the second.
Matus Sukel's second goal pulled the Slovaks into a 5-all tie midway through the third period, but his teammate, Erik Cernak, was called for tripping with 1:14 left and Stone took advantage. He scored on a wrist shot from the right circle, triggering a celebration on his 27th birthday.
Slovakian fans responded with a chorus of boos, and some emptied their pockets and chucked their spare change onto the playing surface.
Canada improved to 2-1 and dropped Slovakia to 1-2 in Group A.
Finland leads Group A with seven points, but it had its first setback earlier in the day. Dylan Larkin scored with 1:13 left in overtime and Cory Schneider stopped 24 shots, lifting the United States to a 3-2 win over the Finns.
Larkin ended the 3-on-3 overtime, carrying the puck inside the right circle and scoring on a wrist shot that got past Veini Vehvilainen's blocker. The Finns complained about an open-ice hit that wasn't ruled a penalty against the U.S. shortly before Larkin scored the winning goal.
Brady Skjei scored in the opening minute and Johnny Gaudreau put the Americans up 2-0 midway through the third period. The Finns rallied to tie it at 2 with Harri Pesonen's goal in the last minute of the opening period and Niko Ojamaki's goal midway through the second.
The matchup in Group A featured American centre Jack Hughes and Finnish winger Kaapo Kakko, who are expected to be picked No. 1 and 2 overall, respectively, in the NHL draft next month.
Russia stayed undefeated in Group B and handed the Czech Republic its first loss, winning 3-0 in Bratislava.
Sergei Andronov scored midway through the first period and Nikita Gusev gave the Russians a 2-0 lead in the middle of the second. Nikita Zaitsev added an empty-net goal late in the game and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with a 23-save shutout.
The Russians are 3-0, outscoring opponents 13-2.
Patric Hornqvist scored twice to help Sweden rout winless Norway 9-1. The two-time defending champions improved to 2-1 in Group B.