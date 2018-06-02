

CTVNews.ca Staff





A stolen Stanley Cup ring from the Edmonton Oilers dynasty-era has been returned to its rightful owner.

Normand Lacombe’s 1988 Stanley Cup ring was stolen last week after he took it off to play golf and left it in his car outside his Spruce Grove, Alta. home. Along with the ring, several credit cards were also taken from the car.

On Thursday, RCMP released an image of a man they believe used one of Lacombe’s credit cards to make a purchase at a local store. In the image, the man appears to be wearing the stolen ring.

Lacombe said he received an anonymous call later that day from someone who knew the alleged thief. They wanted to meet at a local Dairy Queen in order to give the ring back.

“It’s just good people doing the right thing,” Lacombe told CTV Edmonton. “We just had a Blizzard [dessert] together.”

The RCMP said even though the ring has been returned, they are not closing the case.

“Of course we’re so glad the ring got returned, that’s an outcome we want, but we also want the investigation solved,” said RCMP Spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Bill Fortier