Stephen Curry leads the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Stephen Curry watches a tee shot Friday, July 14, 2023, during the first round of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Stephen Curry watches a tee shot Friday, July 14, 2023, during the first round of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS