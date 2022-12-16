Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won't need surgery

NBA basketball player Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) NBA basketball player Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS