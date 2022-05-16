States hands off when it comes to NCAA, athlete compensation

Kansas players celebrate a win over North Carolina after a college basketball game in the finals of the men's Final Four NCAA tournament, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Kansas players celebrate a win over North Carolina after a college basketball game in the finals of the men's Final Four NCAA tournament, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS