Stars goalie Ben Bishop's career ending due to knee issue, GM says

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop defends the net during an NHL practice in Frisco, Texas, on Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop defends the net during an NHL practice in Frisco, Texas, on Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

MORE SPORTS NEWS