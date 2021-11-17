Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

Tourist stand under umbrellas in rain outside Staples Center, home to hockey's Los Angeles Kings and basketball's Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Sparks, in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Tourist stand under umbrellas in rain outside Staples Center, home to hockey's Los Angeles Kings and basketball's Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Sparks, in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

