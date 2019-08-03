

Donna Spencer , The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- The Calgary Stampeders moved into a tie for first in the CFL's West Division with a 24-18 win over the visiting Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

Calgary pulled even with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 5-2, while Edmonton fell to 4-3.

Terry Williams scored for Calgary on a 103-yard kick return and Eric Rogers had a touchdown catch.

Rene Paredes kicked four field goals, including three from over 40 yards, in front of an announced 20,433 at McMahon Stadium.

Ricky Collins Jr. caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Eskimos and Sean Whyte contributed a field goal.

Stampeders quarterback Nick Arbuckle improved to 4-1 in starts since Bo Levi Mitchell suffered a pectoral muscle injury June 29.

Arbuckle completed 19 of 28 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown.

Edmonton starter Trevor Harris, who is still looking for first career win versus Calgary, went 29-for-42 in passing for 373 yards.

Trailing 21-18, the Eskimos started from their own 25-yard line with one minute 43 seconds remaining in the game, but immediately turned the ball over on downs.

A 27-yard field goal from Paredes had Calgary up by a touchdown with 40 seconds left. The wind behind him, Paredes had missed a 52-yard attempt earlier in the fourth quarter.

Harris marched the Eskimos to Calgary's 18-yard line, but receiver Kevin Elliott couldn't stay in bounds on the quarterback's last-second throw to make the end-zone catch.

Edmonton recovered the ball on Calgary's 32-yard line when Godfrey Onkeya got his hands on a Williams fumble on a punt return midway through the quarter.

The Eskimos didn't produce a major to turnover, however, and settled for Sean Whyte's 31-yard field goal.

Harris's 26-yard throw to Collins Jr. in the end zone pulled the visitors within a touchdown early in the fourth.

Eskimos returner Martese Jackson was stripped of the ball on a 40-yard Rob Maver punt late in the third. Royce Metchie recovered to give Calgary the ball on Edmonton's 35-yard line.

Arbuckle finished the drive with a 25-yard touchdown throw to Rogers for a 21-9 lead.

The quarterback's two-point convert throw was intercepted by Tyquwan Glass, however. Glass ran the ball out 33 yards before he was taken to the turf to end the third quarter.

Whyte kicked wide right on a 35-yard field-goal attempt midway through the quarter.

Williams' 93-yard punt return to score in the first half was negated by his team's illegal block on the play, but his 103-yard kickoff touchdown return in the third had Calgary out front 15-9.

His was the eighth kickoff return for a touchdown in the CFL this season, which is a league record. Seven were scored in both 1994 and 2003.

Harris aired the ball out to an all-alone Collins Jr. sprinting into the end zone to start the first half, after the hosts had given up a two-point safety to the Esks.

Calgary led 9-0 at halftime on Paredes' field goals from 47, 43 and 42 yards.

The Stampeders have a short week before facing the Bombers in Winnipeg on Thursday. The Eskimos are at home to the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Notes: Eskimos receiver DaVaris Daniels was a game-day scratch . . . Saturday's game between Calgary and Edmonton was the first since 2012 that didn't feature quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell or Mike Reilly. Drew Tate and Matt Nichols played Nov. 2 of that year.