Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley talks to her players during the first half of a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley talks to her players during the first half of a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MORE SPORTS NEWS