

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Canada will play its two final qualifying games for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Mile One Centre in St. John's, N.L.

Canada Basketball announced the venue in a release on Tuesday.

The Canadians will face Chile on Feb. 21 before taking on Venezuela on Feb. 24 to conclude the Americas qualifiers.

"The new FIBA qualification system has allowed us to bring the national team to Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast," said Glen Grunwald, president and chief executive officer of Canada Basketball. "After successfully hosting games in Halifax, Toronto, Ottawa and Laval, we're excited to have the opportunity to come to St. John's in February and finish the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifiers with a pair of wins."

Through eight games, Canada sits atop Group F with a 7-1 record followed by Venezuela (7-1), Brazil (6-2), Dominican Republic (5-3), U.S. Virgin Islands (2-6) and Chile (1-7).

The three highest-placed teams from each group and the best fourth placed team between Group E and Group F will qualify for the 2019 World Cup.