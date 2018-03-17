

The Canadian Press





Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse has withdrawn from the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The Canadian sprinter said in a statement that he plans to skip the Games "in order to be better prepared for a full outdoor season," after recovering from a season-ending hamstring injury in 2017.

The 23-year-old De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., says that the injury is completely healed and he is 100 per cent healthy but added he's just not where he wants to be yet from a fitness standpoint.

"To me the Commonwealth Games was going to be a great opportunity to display my talents to a passionate fan base in Australia. I wouldn't want to go in there at any less than my best and for that reason we have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Games. My team and I feel like this is the best decision for the long term," said De Grasse.

De Grasse, the silver medallist in the 200-metre event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and bronze winner in the 100, plans to start his outdoor season with a 100-metre race at the Drake Relays at the end of April before turning his attention to the Diamond League meets and eventually the NACAC championships in Toronto.

"As disappointed as I am about not being able to line up in Australia, I know this is the right decision. I plan to be back on top of the World this outdoor season and these next 6 week's of training are essential to set me up for success this summer," he said.

De Grasse also won bronze in the 4x100-metre relay at the Rio Games.

The Commonwealth Games take place in Gold Coast City, Australia and begin April 4.