Sports minister slams IPC over Russia decision

OTTAWA -

Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge says the International Paralympic Committee is wrong to allow Russian athletes to compete under a neutral banner.

The minister is condemning the IPC's decision this morning to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under the Paralympic flag.

She is calling on it to immediately reverse its decision.

St-Onge says allowing Russians and Belarusians to take part as neutral athletes puts Canadian Paralympians, and those from around the world, in an unfair position by forcing them to decide whether to compete against them.

In an interview, St-Onge says the IPC should take the same steps as other international sports governing bodies, such as hockey, soccer and tennis.

These groups have banned Russia from competing due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

St-Onge says allowing Russia to participate in the Paralympics is sending the wrong message to President Vladimir Putin that this is business as usual.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee says it would have liked Russia and Belarus expelled immediately from the Paralympic Winter Games, but due to legal constraints this isn't possible.

The committee says it's waiting for a special general assembly to be called as soon as possible to allow IPC members to review the membership status of Russia and Belarus.

