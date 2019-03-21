Sports court delays Semenya appeal verdict for 1 month
South Africa's runner Caster Semenya, current 800-meter Olympic gold medalist and world champion, arrives for the first day of her hearing at the international Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 1:47PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- South African runner Caster Semenya will have to wait until the end of April to get a verdict in her challenge of IAAF rules seeking to control naturally high testosterone levels in female athletes.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport had set a target of next Tuesday for a verdict but said on Thursday that it will be delayed until next month. Semenya is due to defend her 800-meter title at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in September.
The complex case was the subject of an unprecedented five-day appeal hearing last month in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The court says "the parties have filed additional submissions and materials and agreed to postpone" the verdict.