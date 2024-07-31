Sports

    • Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case

    Canada's players celebrate scoring a goal during an Olympic match against France in Saint-Etienne, France on July 28, 2024. (Silvia Izquierdo / AP Photo) Canada's players celebrate scoring a goal during an Olympic match against France in Saint-Etienne, France on July 28, 2024. (Silvia Izquierdo / AP Photo)
    PARIS -

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.

    Governing body FIFA docked six points from the women's team after a Canadian staffer was caught using a drone to spy on New Zealand team practices before the start of competition at the Paris Games.

    The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer asked the arbitration court to cancel or reduce the points deduction, arguing it was disproportionate and unfairly punishes the players when there is no suggestion they were involved.

    Canada Soccer was also fined more than $300,000 and three coaches -- including head coach Bev Priestman -- were suspended for one year.

    The decision means the undefeated Canadian team must win their game against Colombia today if they want to reach the next stage of the Olympic tournament.

    The court arbitrators said they would publish the grounds for their decision at a later date.

    This is a developing news story. More information to come.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

