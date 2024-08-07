Speed sport climber Aleksandra Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after twice breaking world record

LE BOURGET, France -

Two world records, one Olympic gold medal.

Aleksandra Miroslaw capped her dominant performance at the Paris Games by winning the gold in women's speed climbing on Wednesday.

It was her first Olympic medal after just missing out on the podium with a fourth-place finish in Tokyo three years ago.

The gold came two days after she twice broke the women's world record, which now stands at 6.06 seconds.

She won the final in 6.10, beating the 6.18 time of silver medallist Deng Lijuan of China. Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland won the bronze.

Miroslaw was the 2023 bronze medallist at the world championships.

American Emma Hunt, the silver medallist at the worlds last year, failed to contend for a medal after slipping in her quarterfinal run.

Miroslaw broke the world record for the first time at the Tokyo Games, then did it nine other times since then.

Sport climbing debuted in Tokyo with a combined event that included speed, boulder and lead. In Paris, there was a medal for speed and another for boulder and lead combined.